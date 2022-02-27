Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.53 million, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 384.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

