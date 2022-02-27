Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LAWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ LAWS opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.53 million, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.
About Lawson Products (Get Rating)
Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
