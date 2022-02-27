LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 99,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 13.18%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.