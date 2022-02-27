Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

LMND stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.96. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $132.88.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

