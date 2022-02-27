Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lemonade by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

