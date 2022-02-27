LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $100.36, but opened at $110.37. LendingTree shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 3,097 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $1.02. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LendingTree by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 67,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 48.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

