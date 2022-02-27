Leonard L. Walthall Sells 1,600 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $95.10 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $177.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
