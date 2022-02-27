Leonard L. Walthall Sells 1,600 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $95.10 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $177.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

