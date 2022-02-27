LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 256,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 262,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 493,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. LG Display has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

