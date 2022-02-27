LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

LFST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

