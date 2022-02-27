Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €300.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €294.85 ($335.06).

LIN opened at €261.85 ($297.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. Linde has a 12 month low of €202.70 ($230.34) and a 12 month high of €309.35 ($351.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €282.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €276.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.98.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

