Lion Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lion’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $868.25 million during the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

LIOPF opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. Lion has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

