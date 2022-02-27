Liquity Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $37.70 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00005963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.86 or 0.06906159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.91 or 1.00558068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,767,673 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.