LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

