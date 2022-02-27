LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will post $31.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $32.24 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $119.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LiveVox.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of LiveVox stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.90. 83,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,026,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,701,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

