Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LLOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY opened at GBX 49.68 ($0.68) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.15. The stock has a market cap of £35.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.