Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.27

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.27 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 91.70 ($1.25). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 579,748 shares trading hands.

LOOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 110 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Lookers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £354.67 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.30.

In other news, insider Victoria Mitchell bought 14,446 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,394.91).

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.