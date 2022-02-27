LPL Financial LLC Acquires 20,575 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74,444 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.