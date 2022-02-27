LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $81.81 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

