LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,802 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

PAYC stock opened at $335.64 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

