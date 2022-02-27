LPL Financial LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.98 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

