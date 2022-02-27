LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,188 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.65.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.96 and a 200-day moving average of $228.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

