Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Acquires $20,350.00 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $20,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $467.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 76.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,988 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

