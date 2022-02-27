M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Holdings Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,272,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

