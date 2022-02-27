MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.00. MacroGenics shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 10,002 shares.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 63.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
The stock has a market cap of $592.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.
About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
