MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.00. MacroGenics shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 10,002 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 63.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in MacroGenics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 470,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $592.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

