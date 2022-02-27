Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

