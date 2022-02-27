Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.