Man Group plc Has $1.06 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,336 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2,522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,224,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $11.57 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.