Man Group plc Invests $851,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNXC opened at $198.56 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $111.11 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average is $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

