Man Group plc Purchases 24,194 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,194 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NOV were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in NOV by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 803,249 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NOV by 9.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NOV by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after buying an additional 204,976 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 37.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of NOV opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.23. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

