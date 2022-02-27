Man Group plc Purchases 3,308 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $40.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.