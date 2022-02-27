Man Group plc Sells 88,924 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,924 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after buying an additional 655,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 641,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,598,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

