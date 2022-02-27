Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.43 and traded as high as C$2.79. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 22,175 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The firm has a market cap of C$252.84 million and a PE ratio of 3.80.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

