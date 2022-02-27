Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.80.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$28.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$24.30 and a 1-year high of C$32.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

