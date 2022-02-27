Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

