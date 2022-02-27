Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 235 ($3.20) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 236.13 ($3.21).

MKS stock opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 116.53. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.56.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

