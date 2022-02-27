Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 28,207 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $43.82 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $964.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

