Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 89,106 Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 33,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

About Park Aerospace (Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.