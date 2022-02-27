Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.09 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,917.49 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,393.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,233.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,437.40.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

