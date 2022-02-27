Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.12 Million in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 113,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 17.5% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.9% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.73 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.