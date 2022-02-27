Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 3,070 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.08.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

