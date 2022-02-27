Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 106.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 337,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 94.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTST opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

