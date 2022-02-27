MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.32 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.56.
MTZ stock traded down $11.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,735. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $122.33.
About MasTec (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.