MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.
Shares of MTZ traded down $11.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,735. MasTec has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.56.
MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
