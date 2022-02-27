MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Down 6.8%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.46 and last traded at $84.75. 3,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 519,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19.
MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
