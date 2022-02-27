MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Down 6.8%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.46 and last traded at $84.75. 3,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 519,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Get MasTec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 684.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MasTec by 213.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.