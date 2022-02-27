Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $306,654,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,478 shares of company stock worth $239,382,286 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $369.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.37. The firm has a market cap of $360.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

