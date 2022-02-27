Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.82.

NYSE MTDR opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

