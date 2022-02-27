Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,805,000 after purchasing an additional 210,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

