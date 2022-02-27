Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Materialise by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
