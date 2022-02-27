Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Materialise by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.82 and a beta of 0.67. Materialise has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

