Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mattel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.480 EPS.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mattel by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mattel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.