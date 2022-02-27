McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Announces $1.38 Quarterly Dividend

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $249.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.67. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

