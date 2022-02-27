MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.38.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $2,396,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,401,000 after buying an additional 514,072 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after buying an additional 781,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after buying an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.